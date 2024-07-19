Monsoon Session: Govt to introduce 6 new bills

The government has lined up six new bills, including an amendment to the disaster management law, for introduction in the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning next week. As per the list of bills published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the government will table the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024 to replace the existing Aircraft Act of 1934. The new bill aims to provide enabling provisions for ease of doing business in the civil aviation sector. Other key bills on the agenda are the Finance Bill, the Boilers Bill to replace a pre-independence era law, the Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, and the Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Monsoon Session will commence on July 22 and conclude on August 12. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget for 2024-25 on July 23.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has constituted the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to decide the parliamentary agenda for the session. The BAC will be chaired by Birla and comprises members from various parties, including the TMC, BJP, TDP, Congress, JD(U), DMK, and SP.

The introduction of these bills signals the government's legislative agenda for the upcoming session, covering areas like disaster management, civil aviation, finance, and the promotion of key industries.

