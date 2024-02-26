Monthly household consumption expenditure more than doubled in last decade, HCES Survey Reveals

The per capita monthly household expenditure more than doubled in 2022-23 as compared to 2011-12, according to the latest study of National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). NSSO, under Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, conducted Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) during August 2022 to July 2023, an official statement said on Saturday. The survey aims at generating estimates of household Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) and its distribution separately for the rural and urban sectors of the country, for states and Union Territories, and for different socio-economic groups.

The survey report reveals that rural average monthly consumption spending per person increased to Rs 3,773 per month in 2022-23 from Rs 1,430 per person in 2011-12, a jump of 164 per cent. This is higher than the 146 per cent increase in urban average monthly consumption expenditure per person to Rs 6,459 in 2022-23 compared with Rs 2,630 per person in 2011-12. In 2022-23, the share of expenditure on food in rural India was 46 per cent (Rs 1,750), and in urban India was 39 per cent (Rs 2,530). In 2011-12, it was 52.90 per cent in rural India and 42.62 per cent in urban India. This has implications for consumer price index based inflation. Consumption expenditure on non-food items in both rural india (54 per cent) and urban India (61 per cent) was mainly driven by a rise in share of spending on conveyance, consumer services, durable goods in 2022-23 as against 2011-12. The share of expenditure on cereals, pulses and vegetables moderated during the same period.

