Morpen Labs incorporates subsidiary in Dubai

Morepen Laboratories said that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Morepen Labs - FZCO in free zone, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.The newly formed wholly owned subsidiary namely Morepen Labs FZCO, will trade in pharmaceuticals/ medicines (outside UAE).
The company has subscribed 5000 ordinary shares of AED 10 each, aggregating to AED 50,000. The incorporated entity being a wholly owned subsidiary, is a related party of the company.
Morepen Laboratories is a vertically integrated, innovation-led pharmaceutical and healthcare company delivering highquality APIs, branded generics, medical devices, and consumer wellness products to over 80 countries worldwide.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 28.18% to Rs 20.31 crore despite a 10.11% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 465.85 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The counter declined 2.29% to settle at Rs 62.23 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app