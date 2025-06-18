2.35 Lakh houses approved under PMAY-Urban 2.0 during 3rd meeting of CSMC

Total number of sanctioned houses under PMAY-U 2.0 stands at 7.10 Lakh

The Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) in its third meeting held on 18 June 2025 has approved construction of 2.35 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban 2.0 (PMAY-U 2.0). the meeting was held under the chairmanship of Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The total houses approved are 2,34,864 in nine States namely, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

PMAY-U 2.0 is being implemented through four verticals Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), Affordable Rental Housing (ARH) and Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS). The houses approved in the CSMC meeting are under BLC and AHP verticals of the Scheme. So far, the total number of houses sanctioned under PMAY-U 2.0 is 7,09,979.

During the meeting, Secretary, MoHUA directed the larger States to prepare affordable housing policy and bring the proposals under AHP vertical of PMAY-U 2.0. States/UTs may study the affordable housing policy of the State of Maharashtra and adapt it according to their local requirements. States/UTs were also advised to identify and attach beneficiaries under the AHP vertical at initial phase of approval to avoid unoccupancy issues at a later stage. Among the houses approved today under PMAY-U 2.0, more than 1.25 lakh houses have been sanctioned for the women alone, including single women and widows, ensuring empowerment of women. The scheme also promotes inclusiveness and social equity among different underprivileged groups with 42,400 houses allotted in name of for SC beneficiaries, 17,574 houses for ST beneficiaries and 1,13,414 for the OBC.

Under PMAY-U 2.0, 1 crore families will be provided financial assistance to construct or purchase a pucca house in urban areas. The Scheme focusses on upliftment of poor and middle-class families by giving them secured houses to focus on the betterment of their lives. Individuals/families, who do not own a pucca house anywhere in the country, are eligible to purchase or construct a house under PMAY-U 2.0. Central Assistance of up to Rs 2.50 lakh per housing unit is provided. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U), launched in June 2015, was revamped and launched as PMAY-U 2.0. Under PMAY-U, more than 93.19 Lakh houses have already been constructed and delivered to beneficiaries. With launch of PMAY-U 2.0, additional 1 crore EWS/LIG/MIG families of urban India will be provided pucca houses.