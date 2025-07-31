Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit rises 173.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 68.75% to Rs 135.59 crore

Net profit of Moschip Technologies rose 173.87% to Rs 10.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 68.75% to Rs 135.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 80.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.135.5980.3512.2311.0316.258.7411.454.1010.903.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News