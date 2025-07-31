Sonata Software consolidated net profit rises 3.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.32% to Rs 2965.18 crore

Net profit of Sonata Software rose 3.51% to Rs 109.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 105.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.32% to Rs 2965.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2527.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

