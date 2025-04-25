Motilal Oswal Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.77 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 44.77% to Rs 1179.27 crore

Net loss of Motilal Oswal Financial Services reported to Rs 64.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 723.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 44.77% to Rs 1179.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2135.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.48% to Rs 2501.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2441.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.69% to Rs 8290.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7044.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1179.272135.078290.417044.1123.7257.9654.8357.93-0.44953.653325.023114.46-26.66929.713226.263031.88-64.77723.052501.642441.06

