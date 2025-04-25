Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 18.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 18.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 30.23% to Rs 7045.57 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 18.24% to Rs 1259.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1065.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.23% to Rs 7045.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5409.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.64% to Rs 4262.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3420.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.04% to Rs 25845.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19139.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7045.575409.90 30 25845.9819139.62 35 OPM %71.4773.81 -70.3271.86 - PBDT1762.651519.35 16 5988.984812.69 24 PBT1698.561444.17 18 5744.154614.63 24 NP1259.541065.23 18 4262.703420.06 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bridge Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Market decline for 2nd day; broader mrkt underperforms

VST Inds slides after Q4 PAT slumps 42% YoY to Rs 67 cr; declares dividend of Rs 10/sh

Prime Minister lays foundation stone of LPG Plant with Rail Unloading Facility at Hathua, Dist. Gopalganj, Bihar

Orient Electric Q4 PAT soars 144% YoY to Rs 31 crore

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story