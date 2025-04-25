Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 18.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.23% to Rs 7045.57 crore

Net profit of Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company rose 18.24% to Rs 1259.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1065.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.23% to Rs 7045.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5409.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.64% to Rs 4262.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3420.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.04% to Rs 25845.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 19139.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

