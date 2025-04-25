Prime Minister lays foundation stone of LPG Plant with Rail Unloading Facility at Hathua, Dist. Gopalganj, Bihar

Bharat Petroleum Corporation announced that Hon'ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, laid the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art LPG Bottling Plant with a Rail Unloading Facility at Hathua in Gopalganj District, Bihar.

The project, worth Rs 340.15 Crore, is scheduled to be completed by 31 March 2027. The new LPG Bottling Plant will have a capacity of 180 Thousand Metric Tons Per Annum (TMTPA). The plant will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, including a railway unloading siding for efficient LPG receipt and storage, Mounded Storage Vessels (MSV) for safe storage, and a 2x24 station electronic carousel for streamlined operations.

This project will meet the enhancing demand of LPG in North-West Bihar and North Central Bihar.

