VST Inds slides after Q4 PAT slumps 42% YoY to Rs 67 cr; declares dividend of Rs 10/sh

VST Industries declined 8.63% to Rs 302.25 after the company's standalone net profit fell 41.83% to Rs 67.02 crore on a 6.65% drop in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 349.24 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax tanked 41.83% to Rs 67.02 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025 as against Rs 115.21 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Total expenses increased 1.66% to Rs 396.79 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 390.30 crore in Q4 FY24. The employee benefits expense was at Rs 32.42 crore (down 4.82% YoY), and other expenses stood at Rs 42.05 crore (down 16.63% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit declined 3.7% to Rs 290.40 crore on a 1.6% drop in revenue to Rs 1,394.55 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share. The dividend, if approved, will be paid within 30 days of the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 94th Annual General Meeting.

VST Industries manufactures and distributes cigarettes and tobacco products.

