Motor & General Finance consolidated net profit rises 258.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.45% to Rs 1.68 crore

Net profit of Motor & General Finance rose 258.06% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.681.74-7.74-9.201.360.591.110.311.110.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News