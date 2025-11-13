Mazda standalone net profit declines 15.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.48% to Rs 50.84 crore

Net profit of Mazda declined 15.59% to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.48% to Rs 50.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.50.8456.7920.5915.8311.0412.8010.0011.837.588.98

