Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Precision Wires India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Precision Wires India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Avro India Ltd, TVS Electronics Ltd, Taylormade Renewables Ltd and Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 November 2025.

Avro India Ltd, TVS Electronics Ltd, Taylormade Renewables Ltd and Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 November 2025.

Precision Wires India Ltd spiked 15.15% to Rs 266.4 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99578 shares in the past one month.

Avro India Ltd soared 14.19% to Rs 130. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7105 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7009 shares in the past one month.

TVS Electronics Ltd surged 13.72% to Rs 672. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13614 shares in the past one month.

Taylormade Renewables Ltd gained 13.50% to Rs 169.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37013 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15647 shares in the past one month.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd Partly Paidup spurt 13.05% to Rs 131.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3020 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1338 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Data Patterns soars after Q2 PAT climbs 62% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Nifty jumps above 25,950 mark; realty shares in demand

U.S. Markets Mixed as Dow Climbs, Nasdaq Slips; Traders Eye Washington Developments Subcaption:

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cupid gains after Q2 PAT skyrockets 140% YoY to Rs 24 cr

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story