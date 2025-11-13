Data Patterns soars after Q2 PAT climbs 62% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Data Patterns (India) rallied 7.61% to Rs 3009 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 62.45% to Rs 49.19 crore on 237.79% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 307.46 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY24.Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 65.78% to Rs 66.36 crore in Q2 FY26.
Operational EBITDA stood at Rs 68.48 crore, registering the growth of 99.65% compared with Rs 34.30 crore posted in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin fell to 22.27% in Q2 FY26 as against 37.68% in Q2 FY25.
On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 18.42% to Rs 74.69 crore on 108.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 406.79 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
The companys current order book stands at Rs 737.25 crore.
Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, chairman & managing director, Data Patterns (India) said, "We are pleased to report solid results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. These financials reflect our strong execution capabilities. While our gross margin for the quarter was lower than usual due to the delivery of a low-margin strategic contract, we remain confident about achieving a stronger margin for the full year 2025-26.
Our order inflow in the first half of the current financial year is in line with expectations, and our order book includes two significant orders for the EW products developed with QIP funds. We are optimistic that these initiatives will soon translate into high-value contracts.
Data Patterns core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, product prototype besides its testing, validation and verification Its involvement has been across radars, electronic warfare suites, communications, avionics, small satellites, automated test equipment, COTS, and programs catering to Tejas light combat aircraft, light utility helicopters, BrahMos, and other communication & electronic intelligence systems.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app