Data Patterns soars after Q2 PAT climbs 62% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Data Patterns (India) rallied 7.61% to Rs 3009 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 62.45% to Rs 49.19 crore on 237.79% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 307.46 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 65.78% to Rs 66.36 crore in Q2 FY26.

Operational EBITDA stood at Rs 68.48 crore, registering the growth of 99.65% compared with Rs 34.30 crore posted in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin fell to 22.27% in Q2 FY26 as against 37.68% in Q2 FY25.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 18.42% to Rs 74.69 crore on 108.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 406.79 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

The companys current order book stands at Rs 737.25 crore. Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, chairman & managing director, Data Patterns (India) said, "We are pleased to report solid results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. These financials reflect our strong execution capabilities. While our gross margin for the quarter was lower than usual due to the delivery of a low-margin strategic contract, we remain confident about achieving a stronger margin for the full year 2025-26. Our order inflow in the first half of the current financial year is in line with expectations, and our order book includes two significant orders for the EW products developed with QIP funds. We are optimistic that these initiatives will soon translate into high-value contracts.