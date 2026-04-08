Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2328.5, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.96% in last one year as compared to a 6.81% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.21% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Mphasis Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2328.5, up 0.02% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.46% on the day, quoting at 23923.45. The Sensex is at 77391.97, up 3.72%. Mphasis Ltd has risen around 6.44% in last one month.