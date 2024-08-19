Mphasis Ltd soars 2.14%, up for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2973.25, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.33% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% gain in NIFTY and a 33% gain in the Nifty IT index. Mphasis Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2973.25, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24574.45. The Sensex is at 80465.57, up 0.04%. Mphasis Ltd has added around 1.62% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40878.25, up 0.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2971, up 1.92% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is up 28.33% in last one year as compared to a 26.71% gain in NIFTY and a 33% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 37.03 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

