MPS North America LLC (MPS NA), a Florida limited liability company and a subsidiary of MPS ( Company), has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with American Journal Experts, LLC, North Carolina (AJE-NC) and American Journal Experts, LLC, Delaware (AJE-DE), for undertaking a two-step merger transaction.

The merger is undertaken in the following two steps:

1. First Merger - Merger of AJE-NC with and into AJE-DE

AJE-NC has merged with and into AJE-DE, with AJE-DE continuing as the surviving entity.

The First Merger became effective on 01 August 2026. Upon the effectiveness of the First Merger, the separate existence of AJE-NC ceased, and AJE-DE, as the surviving entity, succeeded to and assumed all the rights, privileges, powers and assets of AJE-NC, as well as its debts, liabilities and obligations, in accordance with applicable law and the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger.

2. Second Merger - Merger of AJE-DE with and into MPS North America LLC Pursuant to the effectiveness of the First Merger, AJE-DE will merge with and into MPS North America LLC, with MPS North America LLC continuing as the final surviving entity. The Second Merger is proposed to become effective in accordance with the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger and applicable law. Upon effectiveness of the Second Merger, the separate existence of AJE-DE shall cease and MPS North America LLC, as the surviving entity, shall succeed to and assume the rights, privileges, powers and assets of AJE-DE, including those acquired by AJE-DE pursuant to the First Merger, together with all debts, liabilities and obligations of AJE-DE. The effectiveness of the Second Merger shall be intimated to the Stock Exchanges in due course in accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements.