MSME sector exports witnessing robust growth in recent years

Indias Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) exports have witnessed a remarkable rise, increasing from ₹3.95 lakh crore in 2020-21 to ₹12.39 lakh crore in 2024-25, underscoring their critical role in boosting Indias economy and strengthening global trade. The total number of exporting MSMEs in 2024-25 has also increased considerably from 52,849 in 2020-21 to 1,73,350 in 2024-25. MSMEs demonstrated an exemplary growth trajectory, contributing 45.73% to exports in 2023-24, which increased to 45.79% by May 2024, highlighting their growing impact on Indias trade performance. The MSME sector in India has consistently demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability, significantly contributing to the nation's GDP over the years. The Gross Value Added (GVA) by MSMEs in Indias GDP was 29.7% in 2017-18, rising to 30.1% in both 2022-23. During the financial year 2020-21 to 2021-22, 714 Micro enterprises scaled up to medium and 3,701 Small enterprises were upgraded to Medium enterprises. This number increased steadily with the financial year 2023-24 to 2024-25 witnessing further growth, with 2,372 Micro enterprises and 17,745 Small enterprises scale up to Medium. This progression reflects the robust growth and dynamism of the MSME sector in India.

