Union Minister for MSME, Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the MSMEs will be a key force in the movement towards Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat. Addressing the event of International MSME Day, Udyami Bharat he emphasized the need to deepen and broaden the effort through an inclusive and focused approach, especially in the rural areas and hinterland.

