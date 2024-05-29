Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Airan consolidated net profit rises 65.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Airan consolidated net profit rises 65.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.72% to Rs 29.74 crore

Net profit of Airan rose 65.71% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.72% to Rs 29.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.14% to Rs 12.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 105.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales29.7425.70 16 105.5097.39 8 OPM %26.5319.73 -18.5717.06 - PBDT8.225.30 55 22.3318.96 18 PBT6.863.89 76 16.8713.82 22 NP4.642.80 66 12.5510.36 21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Airan consolidated net profit declines 12.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Infosys to receives tax refund from IT dept of Rs 6,329 cr

Infosys, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, ABFRL, Uflex in focus

Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, UltraTech Cement, LTIMindtree in focus

Regency World Consulting reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Techno Electric &amp; Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 27.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Asian Hotels (East) consolidated net profit rises 237.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story