Airan consolidated net profit rises 65.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.72% to Rs 29.74 crore

Net profit of Airan rose 65.71% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.72% to Rs 29.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.14% to Rs 12.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 105.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

