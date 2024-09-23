Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd spurts 2.09%, gains for five straight sessions

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1637.85, up 2.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.44% in last one year as compared to a 31.49% gain in NIFTY and a 25.48% gain in the Nifty Financial Services. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1637.85, up 2.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25870.8. The Sensex is at 84661.07, up 0.14%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has added around 17.4% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24789.2, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1640.15, up 2.12% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 37.12 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

