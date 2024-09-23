Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains for fifth session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains for fifth session

Image
Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 6109.95, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 105.4% in last one year as compared to a 31.49% gain in NIFTY and a 64.7% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 6109.95, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25870.8. The Sensex is at 84661.27, up 0.14%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 14.34% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26394.55, up 1.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6111, up 1.44% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 105.4% in last one year as compared to a 31.49% gain in NIFTY and a 64.7% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.19 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India Glycols inks deal with Amrut Distilleries; share price surges 6%

LIVE news updates: 'Laapataa Ladies' picked as India's entry for Oscars

Pakistani Taliban deny attacking convoy of foreign ambassadors in northwest

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SmallCap tests fresh high at 57,500, MidCap up 200pts; Sensex, Nifty flat

Fueled by Rs 3,000 crore fundraise, SpiceJet to aim 100 aircrafts by 2026

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story