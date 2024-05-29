Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mufin Green Finance standalone net profit rises 52.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Mufin Green Finance standalone net profit rises 52.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 138.46% to Rs 32.12 crore

Net profit of Mufin Green Finance rose 52.26% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 138.46% to Rs 32.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.78% to Rs 16.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 183.76% to Rs 97.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales32.1213.47 138 97.7034.43 184 OPM %71.2359.99 -69.4052.63 - PBDT6.604.04 63 24.0412.63 90 PBT5.643.55 59 21.7510.79 102 NP4.052.66 52 16.068.12 98

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

