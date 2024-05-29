Mufin Green Finance standalone net profit rises 52.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 138.46% to Rs 32.12 croreNet profit of Mufin Green Finance rose 52.26% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 138.46% to Rs 32.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.78% to Rs 16.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 183.76% to Rs 97.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
