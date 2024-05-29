GVP Infotech standalone net profit rises 127.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 32.79% to Rs 6.62 crore

Net profit of GVP Infotech rose 127.01% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.79% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.75% to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 88.07% to Rs 33.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

6.629.8533.2517.6846.8315.238.666.113.201.483.184.853.141.402.874.523.111.372.844.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News