GVP Infotech standalone net profit rises 127.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 32.79% to Rs 6.62 crore

Net profit of GVP Infotech rose 127.01% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.79% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.75% to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 88.07% to Rs 33.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.629.85 -33 33.2517.68 88 OPM %46.8315.23 -8.666.11 - PBDT3.201.48 116 3.184.85 -34 PBT3.141.40 124 2.874.52 -37 NP3.111.37 127 2.844.49 -37

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

