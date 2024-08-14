Multiplus Holdings standalone net profit declines 12.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Multiplus Holdings declined 12.12% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.400.39 3 OPM %72.5084.62 -PBDT0.290.33 -12 PBT0.290.33 -12 NP0.290.33 -12
