Multiplus Holdings standalone net profit declines 12.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Multiplus Holdings standalone net profit declines 12.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Multiplus Holdings declined 12.12% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.400.39 3 OPM %72.5084.62 -PBDT0.290.33 -12 PBT0.290.33 -12 NP0.290.33 -12

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

