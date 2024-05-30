Munjal Showa standalone net profit declines 63.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.53% to Rs 294.29 crore

Net profit of Munjal Showa declined 63.11% to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.53% to Rs 294.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 298.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.54% to Rs 30.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.47% to Rs 1172.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1240.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

