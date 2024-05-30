Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Munjal Showa standalone net profit declines 63.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Munjal Showa standalone net profit declines 63.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 1.53% to Rs 294.29 crore

Net profit of Munjal Showa declined 63.11% to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.53% to Rs 294.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 298.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.54% to Rs 30.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.47% to Rs 1172.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1240.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales294.29298.85 -2 1172.731240.54 -5 OPM %2.295.34 -1.322.43 - PBDT12.8620.14 -36 49.8650.43 -1 PBT9.8117.12 -43 37.5738.65 -3 NP7.8221.20 -63 30.7731.90 -4

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

