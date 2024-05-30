Home / Markets / Capital Market News / East West Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

East West Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 27.42% to Rs 68.08 crore

Net profit of East West Holdings reported to Rs 6.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.42% to Rs 68.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 6.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.63% to Rs 208.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 250.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales68.0853.43 27 208.43250.00 -17 OPM %5.244.19 -5.973.16 - PBDT8.630.77 1021 10.590.97 992 PBT7.790.10 7690 8.63-0.79 LP NP6.04-0.09 LP 6.37-1.26 LP

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

