KNR Constructions consolidated net profit rises 139.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 13.54% to Rs 1414.00 crore

Net profit of KNR Constructions rose 139.90% to Rs 353.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 147.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 1414.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1245.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.73% to Rs 777.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 458.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.04% to Rs 4429.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4062.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1414.001245.33 14 4429.494062.36 9 OPM %26.4919.75 -23.6522.58 - PBDT462.70235.51 96 1086.77800.92 36 PBT422.16187.27 125 929.94620.22 50 NP353.30147.27 140 777.40458.01 70

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

