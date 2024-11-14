Munoth Financial Services standalone net profit declines 69.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.90% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Munoth Financial Services declined 69.35% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 43.90% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.460.8241.3073.170.190.630.190.620.190.62

