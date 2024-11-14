Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Munoth Financial Services standalone net profit declines 69.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 43.90% to Rs 0.46 crore

Net profit of Munoth Financial Services declined 69.35% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 43.90% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.460.82 -44 OPM %41.3073.17 -PBDT0.190.63 -70 PBT0.190.62 -69 NP0.190.62 -69

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

