GTV Engineering standalone net profit rises 22.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 47.21% to Rs 23.56 crore

Net profit of GTV Engineering rose 22.34% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 47.21% to Rs 23.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 44.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

