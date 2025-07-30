Muthoot Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2594.4, down 0.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 41.15% in last one year as compared to a 0.41% slide in NIFTY and a 14% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Muthoot Finance Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2594.4, down 0.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24849.75. The Sensex is at 81433.49, up 0.12%.Muthoot Finance Ltd has lost around 1.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26700.7, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.35 lakh shares in last one month.