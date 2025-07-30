Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 3163.1, down 1.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.41% slide in NIFTY and a 11.44% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3163.1, down 1.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24849.75. The Sensex is at 81433.49, up 0.12%.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has eased around 0.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23888.35, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.78 lakh shares in last one month.