Aegis Logistics Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 723.9, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 8.78% in last one year as compared to a 0.41% slide in NIFTY and a 19.36% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 723.9, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24849.75. The Sensex is at 81433.49, up 0.12%.Aegis Logistics Ltd has eased around 2.77% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35410.7, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81123 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.9 lakh shares in last one month.