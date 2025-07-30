Federal Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 204.77, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.68% in last one year as compared to a 0.41% slide in NIFTY and a 8.99% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 204.77, down 0.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 24849.75. The Sensex is at 81433.49, up 0.12%.Federal Bank Ltd has lost around 6.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56222, down 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 66.07 lakh shares in last one month.