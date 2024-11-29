Muthoot Fincorp standalone net profit rises 118.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.53% to Rs 1346.51 croreNet profit of Muthoot Fincorp rose 118.01% to Rs 198.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 90.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.53% to Rs 1346.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 918.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1346.51918.93 47 OPM %63.3563.51 -PBDT318.19168.06 89 PBT264.92122.37 116 NP198.1790.90 118
