Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.85 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.43% to Rs 99.38 croreNet Loss of Nova Iron & Steel reported to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.43% to Rs 99.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 121.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales99.38121.84 -18 OPM %-1.36-0.92 -PBDT-4.08-3.63 -12 PBT-8.93-14.92 40 NP-8.85-14.32 38
