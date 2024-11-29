Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.85 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.43% to Rs 99.38 crore

Net Loss of Nova Iron & Steel reported to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.43% to Rs 99.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 121.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.99.38121.84-1.36-0.92-4.08-3.63-8.93-14.92-8.85-14.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News