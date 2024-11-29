Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.85 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 18.43% to Rs 99.38 crore

Net Loss of Nova Iron & Steel reported to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.43% to Rs 99.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 121.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales99.38121.84 -18 OPM %-1.36-0.92 -PBDT-4.08-3.63 -12 PBT-8.93-14.92 40 NP-8.85-14.32 38

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

