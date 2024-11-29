Nuvoco incorporates arm Vanya Corporation in India

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) in the name of Vanya Corporation in India.

The company has incorporated Vanya Corporation with authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 10,000 divided into 1,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each. It will carry on the business of manufacturing of cementitious products.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation (NVC) is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of cement and ready mix (RMX) along with trading and manufacturing of aggregates. The company caters mainly to the domestic market.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled to Rs 85.17 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 1.53 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Net sales declined 11.8% YoY to Rs 2,268.58 crore during the quarter.

The counter rose 0.09% to settle at Rs 344.40 on 28 November 2024.

