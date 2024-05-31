Home / Markets / Capital Market News / My Money Securities standalone net profit rises 323.33% in the March 2024 quarter

My Money Securities standalone net profit rises 323.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 443.33% to Rs 1.63 crore

Net profit of My Money Securities rose 323.33% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 443.33% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 700.00% to Rs 2.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 324.00% to Rs 3.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.630.30 443 3.180.75 324 OPM %66.8733.33 -60.06-4.00 - PBDT1.210.16 656 2.260.14 1514 PBT1.180.15 687 2.210.11 1909 NP1.270.30 323 2.080.26 700

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

