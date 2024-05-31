Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unique Organics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Unique Organics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.05% to Rs 35.41 crore

Net profit of Unique Organics reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.05% to Rs 35.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.54% to Rs 6.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.03% to Rs 201.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 181.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales35.4142.18 -16 201.95181.89 11 OPM %-1.10-4.13 -3.521.63 - PBDT-0.14-0.96 85 8.715.59 56 PBT-0.19-1.00 81 8.545.43 57 NP0.04-0.80 LP 6.343.83 66

