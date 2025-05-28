Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mystic Electronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mystic Electronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.86 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Mystic Electronics reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Karma Energy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Radha Madhav Corporation standalone net profit declines 74.84% in the March 2025 quarter

Mrugesh Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Yuranus Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sawaca Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story