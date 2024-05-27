Home / Markets / Capital Market News / N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit declines 21.23% in the March 2024 quarter

N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit declines 21.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.02% to Rs 247.24 crore

Net profit of N R Agarwal Industries declined 21.23% to Rs 15.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.02% to Rs 247.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 386.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.34% to Rs 125.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.78% to Rs 1293.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1766.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales247.24386.42 -36 1293.131766.07 -27 OPM %13.719.05 -13.6210.47 - PBDT31.3134.13 -8 175.04183.55 -5 PBT20.9325.23 -17 137.63147.74 -7 NP15.6619.88 -21 125.4699.30 26

