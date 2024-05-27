N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit declines 21.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.02% to Rs 247.24 croreNet profit of N R Agarwal Industries declined 21.23% to Rs 15.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.02% to Rs 247.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 386.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.34% to Rs 125.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.78% to Rs 1293.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1766.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News