N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit declines 21.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.02% to Rs 247.24 crore

Net profit of N R Agarwal Industries declined 21.23% to Rs 15.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.02% to Rs 247.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 386.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.34% to Rs 125.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 99.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.78% to Rs 1293.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1766.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

247.24386.421293.131766.0713.719.0513.6210.4731.3134.13175.04183.5520.9325.23137.63147.7415.6619.88125.4699.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News