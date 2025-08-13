N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit rises 386.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.31% to Rs 452.14 crore

Net profit of N R Agarwal Industries rose 386.76% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.31% to Rs 452.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 346.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.452.14346.983.658.0326.7022.049.825.9016.553.40

