Cubex Tubings standalone net profit rises 35.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.21% to Rs 49.87 crore

Net profit of Cubex Tubings rose 35.16% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.21% to Rs 49.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 54.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.49.8754.935.802.821.961.561.681.221.230.91

