Home / Markets / Capital Market News / N2N Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

N2N Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.33% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net Loss of N2N Technologies reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.33% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 163.93% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.290.30 -3 1.610.61 164 OPM %-41.380 --0.624.92 - PBDT-0.120 0 -0.010.03 PL PBT-0.14-0.01 -1300 -0.030.02 PL NP-0.14-0.01 -1300 -0.030.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

N2N Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Information Technology stocks slide

Swan Energy update on acquisition of Reliance Naval &amp; Engineering

Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology shares gain

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Fischer Chemic standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story