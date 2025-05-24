Naga Dhunseri Group reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.63 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1562.20% to Rs 55.85 crore

Net Loss of Naga Dhunseri Group reported to Rs 12.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1562.20% to Rs 55.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.56% to Rs 27.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 142.17% to Rs 70.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

55.853.3670.4029.07-14.47-8.9325.0793.46-10.14-0.3834.8437.27-11.28-0.5233.3036.75-12.63-0.3127.2233.84

