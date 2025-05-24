Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cello World consolidated net profit declines 0.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Cello World consolidated net profit declines 0.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 14.90% to Rs 588.82 crore

Net profit of Cello World declined 0.66% to Rs 88.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 588.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 512.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.34% to Rs 338.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 331.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.81% to Rs 2136.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2000.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales588.82512.47 15 2136.392000.26 7 OPM %22.9625.93 -23.8725.46 - PBDT147.87138.70 7 553.29531.75 4 PBT129.91121.15 7 491.29475.00 3 NP88.1988.78 -1 338.82331.06 2

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

