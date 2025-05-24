Cello World consolidated net profit declines 0.66% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.90% to Rs 588.82 crore

Net profit of Cello World declined 0.66% to Rs 88.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 588.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 512.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.34% to Rs 338.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 331.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.81% to Rs 2136.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2000.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

588.82512.472136.392000.2622.9625.9323.8725.46147.87138.70553.29531.75129.91121.15491.29475.0088.1988.78338.82331.06

