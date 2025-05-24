Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bluegod Entertainment reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bluegod Entertainment reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 1600.00% to Rs 2.04 crore

Net profit of Bluegod Entertainment reported to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1600.00% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 970.59% to Rs 1.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 411.11% to Rs 2.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.040.12 1600 2.300.45 411 OPM %91.67-683.33 -76.09-240.00 - PBDT1.87-0.99 LP 1.82-0.42 LP PBT1.87-0.99 LP 1.82-0.60 LP NP1.87-0.22 LP 1.820.17 971

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

