Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit rises 54.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 18.85% to Rs 12.36 crore

Net profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves rose 54.78% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.16% to Rs 7.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.60% to Rs 40.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales12.3610.40 19 40.0431.38 28 OPM %11.4113.65 -19.7818.29 - PBDT2.571.33 93 10.205.10 100 PBT2.321.09 113 9.254.16 122 NP1.781.15 55 7.024.15 69

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

