Chemtech Industrial Valves standalone net profit rises 54.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.85% to Rs 12.36 crore

Net profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves rose 54.78% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.16% to Rs 7.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.60% to Rs 40.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

