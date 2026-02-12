Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Naga Dhunseri Group reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Naga Dhunseri Group reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.93 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 4:10 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 7032.64% to Rs 137.66 crore

Net loss of Naga Dhunseri Group reported to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7032.64% to Rs 137.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales137.661.93 7033 OPM %-4.3176.68 -PBDT-7.2311.95 PL PBT-11.9811.81 PL NP-7.9311.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Welspun Living consolidated net profit declines 99.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Sayaji Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 70.96% in the December 2025 quarter

GFL consolidated net profit rises 183.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Global Offshore Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.00 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story