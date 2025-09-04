Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 85.87% to Rs 2.65 crore

Net Loss of Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reported to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 85.87% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.6518.7658.1114.98-2.73-1.88-2.82-1.92-2.79-1.92

